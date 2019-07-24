PV Financial Group Welcomes Cindy Bigras as Financial Advisor

LUDLOW — Community-based financial-advising firm PV Financial Group (PV) recently welcomed the newest member to its financial-advisory team, Cindy Bigras, CFP. Bigras and her staff will operate out of their office in West Springfield, expanding PV Financial’s services and continuing its growth as a company.

With more than 30 years of working independently and running her own advisory practice, Bigras will bring a wealth of investment knowledge and will help PV Financial form strong relationships with clients and their families.

“Personally knowing Cindy for over 20 years, it was a natural fit for our firms to merge based on our commitment to providing excellent client experiences,” said Edward Sokolowski, managing partner. “Cindy has made a difference in the lives of her clients through the caring advice she has provided, and we look forward to continuing that legacy here at PV Financial Group.”

A financially savvy and hard-working individual, Bigras has always maintained a passion for helping others with their finances, Sokolowski added. Working as an agent and as a broker at a major insurance company before starting own practice gave her a solid foundation in risk management that proved essential to a financial-planning career.