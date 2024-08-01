This Can Be a Compassionate Alternative for Senior Living

Adult Foster Care

By Anna Randall

As our loved ones get older, ensuring their well-being becomes a top priority. Finding the right balance between independence and care can be challenging for many families. Traditional nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are often considered; however, these options may not always provide the personalized, home-like environment many desire.

This is where Greater Springfield Senior Service’s Adult Foster Care (AFC) comes into play, offering a compassionate and effective alternative for senior living. This program is designed to support individuals who cannot live alone independently due to physical, emotional, or cognitive impairments.

Unlike institutional settings, in AFC, individuals reside in private homes and receive round-the-clock care from dedicated caregivers. This arrangement creates a family-like environment, ensuring participants receive assistance while maintaining a sense of dignity and belonging.

Benefits of Adult Foster Care

• Personalized attention. One of the primary advantages of AFC is the personalized care and support participants and caregivers receive. Caregivers work with the case management and nursing team to develop a person-centered plan of care to meet daily living needs and achieve the client’s personal goals.

Caregivers receive support and education every month, ensuring the participant’s needs are addressed and they feel supported in their caregiving journey. After-hours support is available for the caregiver and participants. This tailored approach ensures participants get the support they need, making them feel cared for and providing a sense of dignity and safety.

• Enhanced quality of life. Living in a nurturing home environment can significantly enhance the quality of life for those needing this level of care. AFC participants benefit from the stability and comfort of a family setting, which can improve their mental and emotional well-being. The AFC team qualifies every home setting to ensure the participant resides in a safe, supportive setting.

• Monthly tax-free stipend and respite for family caregivers. Caring for an aging loved one can be rewarding and demanding. The program provides a monthly tax-free stipend and valuable respite for family caregivers, allowing them to take a break while knowing their loved one is in capable hands. This support can help prevent caregiver burnout and ensure family members maintain their health and well-being.

• Professional support. Caregivers in the AFC program receive ongoing training and support from healthcare professionals, including registered nurses and highly trained care managers. This ensures that they are well-equipped to handle the complex needs of their participants and can provide high-quality care. Professional oversight helps maintain high standards and addresses any issues promptly.

Who Can Benefit from Adult Foster Care?

The AFC program is ideal for those (age 16 or older) who require assistance with daily living activities due to chronic illness, disability, or cognitive impairments such as dementia. To be eligible, individuals must meet specific medical and functional criteria and have a particular type of MassHealth insurance or belong to a Senior Care Options or One Care insurance plan. Private-pay options are also available.

AFC is particularly suitable for those who prefer a more personalized and home-like care setting over traditional institutional care. Family members are eligible to serve as caregivers, except for a spouse.

Conclusion

The Greater Springfield Senior Services Inc. Adult Foster Care program offers a unique and compassionate alternative to traditional long-term care options. By providing personalized care in a home-like setting, the program ensures that individuals receive the support they need while enjoying the comfort and stability of a family environment.

Whether you are seeking care for a loved one or considering becoming a caregiver, this program may be a valuable resource. To learn more about this program or others, call (413) 781-8800.

Anna Randall is Community Services director at Greater Springfield Senior Services Inc.