Moving Seniors from Long-term Care to Community Living

Making the Transition

By Kristen Wampler and Tim Brelsford

Transitioning seniors from long-term care facilities to community or residential housing is a significant change that requires careful planning. Early preparation is key to ensuring a smooth process.

Start by understanding the financial implications and coordinating the transport of belongings. It’s essential to recreate a familiar environment for the senior by bringing personal items from their previous living space, helping them feel more at home.

When exploring potential new homes, visit and evaluate various options. Consider not just the overall environment, but also the location, amenities, and available healthcare services. Transitioning from a nursing home may mean losing immediate access to healthcare professionals, so it’s crucial to ensure that medication management and access to doctors are well-coordinated. This requires time, as these services often take a while to establish.

Involving the senior in the entire process is vital. Their preferences and comfort are crucial for a successful transition. Moving can be emotionally challenging, especially for those who have been in long-term care for an extended period. Offer emotional support and reassurance throughout the process to minimize feelings of loss or anxiety.

Establishing new routines and systems in the new space is important, as routines provide stability and comfort. Nursing homes often offer a built-in social network for residents, and maintaining social connections is crucial. Research local community resources, such as senior centers, book clubs, crochet classes, or support groups, to provide social opportunities and combat loneliness and isolation. Monitor the senior’s adjustment and address any concerns promptly.

Financial concerns are legitimate, as living independently can be expensive, especially for those on a fixed income. Take the time to research eligibility for public assistance, local nutrition programs, behavioral-health outreach, money-management programs, and other resources. These can help promote opportunities for the senior to live with dignity and independence, achieving the highest possible quality of life.

When transitioning individuals, we typically discuss the following areas with the family, to the degree possible:

• Choosing the right housing. Ensure that the new residence meets the senior’s needs.

• Support system. Establisha network of family, friends, and caregivers.

• Healthcare location and in-home preparation. Coordinate medical services and prepare the home for any necessary accommodations.

• Emotional and social support. Provide resources for mental well-being and social engagement.

• Financial assistance and support. Explore financial-aid options to manage the cost of independent living.

• Family involvement. Keep family members engaged and informed throughout the process.

• Legal issues. Address any legal considerations, such as power of attorney and living wills.

For more information, visit bfair.org.

Kristen Wampler is vice president of Community Services, and Tim Brelsford is director of Community Living, at BFAIR in North Adams.