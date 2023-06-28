Three County Fair Tickets on Sale June 30

NORTHAMPTON — The Three County Fair kicks off its 206th consecutive edition Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4 with advance discounted tickets going on sale Friday, June 30.

“We welcomed some of the largest crowds back to the fairgrounds last September, and in return we have put together a family-friendly festival with thrilling experiences for everyone,” said James Przypek, general manager of the Three County Fair. “We are especially excited about two different ‘you need to see it to believe it’ national acts at this year’s fair, the Magic of Lance Gifford and the American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death.”

The Three County Fair is well known for its motorsports events, such as its unique school-bus and minivan demolition derbies, car ‘enduro’ and lawnmower racing, plus truck and tractor pulls. The fair also boasts a wide selection of thrill rides for all ages, its Baby Barnyard, racing pigs, a parakeet encounter, a dozen different food trucks, and agricultural and livestock competitions featured daily.

“Live music will once again be a big part of Labor Day weekend at the Three County Fair,” Przypek noted. “We have North America’s number-one Shania Twain tribute artist, Shania Twin, with Canadian native Donna Huber performing with her band, plus local favorites such as American Idol contestant Katherine Winston and The Voice contestant Cara Brindisi.”

In all, the fair will have 15 different live music performances over the four days, all of which are free with general admission to the fair.

Parking at the fair is free, and general admission to the fair is free for children ages 11 and under. Adult admission is $12 when purchased in advance online and $15 at the gate. Discounts are also available at the gate for seniors and veterans. The popular four-day pass can be purchased for $30 on the fair’s website up until the day before the fair.

Fairgoers are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance exclusively at 3countyfair.com to save money and time by allowing them to skip the lines at the ticket booth and proceed right to the gates for contactless entry.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit 3countyfair.com.