Sourcepass Donates $50,000 to Chamber of Greater Easthampton’s WorkHub on Union

EASTHAMPTON — The Chamber of Greater Easthampton announced a significant contribution of $50,000 from Sourcepass towards its ambitious co-workspace project, WorkHub on Union. The donation will support the development of a vibrant and collaborative co-working space, providing valuable resources for entrepreneurs and businesses in the Greater Easthampton region.

“We believe in the power of entrepreneurship and are thrilled to support the Chamber and the WorkHub on Union project,” said Dave Del Vecchio, vice president of Marketing & Communications for Sourcepass. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide meaningful resources and opportunities for individuals to realize their business goals. We look forward to working closely with the chamber and contributing to the success of the local business community.”

WorkHub on Union aims to create an innovative and inspiring environment where entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small-business owners can thrive. Through this partnership with Sourcepass, the Chamber of Greater Easthampton will be able to enhance the support and services offered to local professionals, fostering growth and stimulating economic development in the community.

“We are immensely grateful for Sourcepass’s generous contribution toward our WorkHub on Union initiative,” said Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Chamber of Greater Easthampton. “This donation is an incredible first step towards the required funding that will enable us to provide professional workspace, as well as essential resources and entrepreneurial training, to individuals and small businesses, empowering them to succeed in today’s competitive market.”

Sourcepass, a leading technology company, is committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and shares the chamber’s vision of supporting local businesses and driving economic growth in the Greater Easthampton area.

“By joining forces, the chamber and Sourcepass will work hand in hand to create an ecosystem that nurtures talent, fosters collaboration, and offers an array of valuable services to aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals alike,” Del Vecchio said.

In addition to offering a dynamic and flexible workspace, WorkHub on Union will provide access to mentorship programs, networking events, educational programming, and other support services designed to accelerate the growth of startups and small business. Through this collaboration, the Chamber of Greater Easthampton and Sourcepass aim to empower entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and establish the Greater Easthampton region as a hub for business excellence.