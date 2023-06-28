Shakespeare & Company Gala to Honor Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company’s 2023 gala, slated for Saturday, July 1, will honor founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and her many contributions to performance, actor training, theater education, and the Berkshires.

The gala will be held at Shakespeare & Company with both indoor and outdoor components, bringing together artists and individuals from the span of the company’s history. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour outside the Tina Packer Playhouse, then move into the theater for a presentation celebrating a retrospective of Shakespeare & Company, as well as a look toward its future.

Following the performance, guests will make their way to the tented Rose Meadow for an elegant dinner served by a Berkshire favorite, the Old Inn on the Green. The evening will conclude with dessert and dancing.

Shakespeare & Company board of trustees members Karen Kowgios and Michael Miller (clerk) serve as the gala’s co-chairs. In a joint statement, they spoke to the vast impact Packer has had across many decades and continents.

“It is impossible to list all her accomplishments, gather all of the people she has touched, and recreate all the theater she has directed or acted in,” they said. “We honor all that she has done, the person she is, and look forward to what is next.”

All proceeds from the 2023 gala will benefit Shakespeare & Company’s performance, training, and education programs, expanding its impact in the Berkshires and around the globe. Limited tickets are still available; single tickets range from $500 to $1,250, while table sponsorships are available from $5,000 to $25,000.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kristen Moriarty at [email protected] or (413) 637-1199, ext. 105.