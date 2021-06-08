Tickets Now on Sale for 15th Annual 40 Under Forty Gala

Top Banner

SPRINGFIELDBusinessWest’s 15th annual 40 Under Forty gala will take place at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Tickets cost $80 per person. This is expected to be a sellout event, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a spot, call (413) 781-8600, or e-mail [email protected].

The class of 2021 was introduced to the region in the magazine’s May 12 issue, and the profiles may be read online at businesswest.com.

