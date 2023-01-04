Tighe & Bond Acquires WorldTech Engineering

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a Northeast leader in engineering, design, and environmental consulting, announced it has acquired WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil-engineering firm.

This strategic acquisition aligns with the firm’s vision of being a trusted advisor by offering clients a comprehensive, single-source solution to their engineering, design, and environmental-science needs. The addition of WorldTech’s staff bolsters Tighe & Bond’s transportation services across a complementary client base.

Tighe & Bond’s current offices in Eastern Mass. offices are now augmented by WorldTech’s Woburn office, bringing the total number of offices to 13 across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Maine.

“We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation-infrastructure improvements,” Tighe & Bond President and CEO Bob Belitz said. “WorldTech’s business model complements our existing capabilities and aligns with our client-focused approach. We welcome this talented team to our firm.”

Richard Benevento, WorldTech’s founder, added that “we recognized our two highly accomplished firms would be stronger together as we continue our mission to be a personal and committed transportation partner. We look forward to expanding our client base throughout the Northeast and providing new opportunities for our employees.”