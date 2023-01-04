Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications for Homeownership Opportunity

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) is now accepting applications for a home in Hampden County. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 30.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity, helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for a deserving family in Hampden County,” GSHFH Executive Director Aimee Giroux said.

GSHFH is a housing ministry dedicated to strengthening communities by empowering low-income families to change their lives and the lives of future generations through homeownership and home-repair opportunities. This is accomplished by working in partnership with diverse people, from all walks of life, to build and repair simple, decent, affordable housing. Habitat’s mission to provide homeownership opportunities to low-income families is unique as it requires partner families to work alongside the community that is reaching out to help them. GSHFH has helped roughly 100 local families realize their dream of homeownership over the past 35 years.

For more information, contact Brandy O’Brien, Marketing and Communications manager, at [email protected] or (413) 739-5503, ext. 1003.