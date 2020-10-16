TommyCar Auto Group Donates Nearly $100,000 to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

HADLEY — Carla Cosenzi and her brother, Tommy Cosenzi, owners of TommyCar Auto Group, a local company that operates five car dealerships in Western Mass., was able to make a sizable donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute thanks to the generous support of sponsors of the 12th annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament.

The event, named for their late father, drew the interest of nearly 148 golfers and 156 sponsors this year. Since the inception of the event, more than $1 million has been raised to support brain-tumor research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, under the leadership of Director Dr. Patrick Wen, has achieved cancer breakthroughs with regard to the disease’s biology, drug design, and patient care. Wen and his research team now seek to broaden the understanding of central nervous system cancers’ molecular pathology and bolster research with a robust clinical-trial program in order to identify drugs that can target these diseases directly. Funds donated from the proceeds of the golf tournament help to achieve these goals and continue to provide renewed hope for patients.

“Each year, more than 20,000 individuals are diagnosed with primary cancers of the brain,” Carla said. “I understand what these patients and families are going through firsthand, and that’s why I work so hard each year to help raise funds to help find a cure.”

To learn more about the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, visit www.tomcosenzidrivingforthecure.com. Those interested in making a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute may do so by clicking here.