Darcy Young Appointed to Executive Committee of the Children’s Study Home

SPRINGFIELD — The Children’s Study Home recently appointed board of directors member Darcy (Fortune) Young to its executive committee.

Young has been a member of the board since 2018, serving on the communications committee. She has consulted on everything from fundraising to digital marketing and, most recently, was part of the board effort to transition to a new executive director for the 155-year old agency.

One of her first acts as a member of the communications committee was to film and produced a promotional video for the nonprofit agency. In the video, professionals from Baystate Orthopedic Surgery Center; PeoplesBank; Gomes, DaCruz, & Tracy P.C.; and Sullivan, Hayes & Quinn explain not only the critical impact the Children’s Study Home has on youth, but also the community. The video now appears on the agency’s website home page.

“When I joined the Children’s Study Home board, I was blown away by the impact the organization has on Springfield and other communities,” Young said. “That impact stretches from the Berkshire hills to the shores of Cape Cod.”

Founded at the end of the Civil War in 1865, the Children’s Study Home is dedicated to partnering with families by providing innovative and educational programs and services that strengthen children and families, empowering them to succeed at home, within the community, and throughout life. The agency serves children, adolescents, and families with special needs throughout the Pioneer Valley, the Berkshires, and Cape Cod. The children it serves are often struggling to cope with behavioral, psychiatric, and cognitive issues related to the experiences they have survived. The staff of the Children’s Study Home assesses their needs and develops individualized service plans that foster recovery, growth, and wellness.

As a digital public relations analyst for Garvey Communication Associates Inc. (GCAi), Young has developed and implemented numerous public-relations campaigns for some of the market’s leading brands. She is also one of the only female video producers in the region. In 2018, she produced “Innovation Series,” which won an award from the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts. Prior to joining GCAi, she was a field producer, assignment desk editor, and production assistant for FOX News and ABC News affiliates.

Young is a cum laude graduate of Westfield State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism, and public & corporate communication.