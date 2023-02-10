TommyCar Auto Group Launches Relief Effort Following Earthquake in Turkey

NORTHAMPTON — A powerful earthquake struck Turkey earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and leaving many families displaced and in need of assistance.

TommyCar Auto Group announced that one of its own sales consultants, Halil Kuzo of Northampton Volkswagen, has been deeply affected by the devastating earthquake, which hit his town, where his entire family is living. His mother, father, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, and friends are all currently living through this tragedy. They, along with many others, have lost everything.

TommyCar is collecting donations of essential goods: tents, heaters, blankets, coats and jackets, diapers, baby wipes, winter clothes, winter gloves, power banks, and flashlights, to be delivered directly to those in need.

“To have this tragedy affect one of our very own is devastating to the entire TommyCar Auto family,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those affected by the earthquake in Turkey. We are committed to helping in any way we can and hope to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”

Donations can be dropped off to Northampton Volkswagen, 361 King St., Northampton. All contributions will be used to directly support relief efforts in Turkey.