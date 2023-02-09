Greenfield Community Preservation Committee Seeks Project Funding Input

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Community Preservation Committee (CPC) is seeking public input on the 14 projects under its review to help it determine which will receive funding this year. The CPC will hold a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center specifically to collect public input on the proposals. The public may also provide feedback at any CPC meeting during the public comment period. In addition, the committee has developed an online survey to gather comments until the end of February at forms.gle/d7xPzJm2kadqJYwr5.

Applications were received for one affordable-housing, three historical-preservation, and 10 outdoor-recreation projects, totaling more than $967,000 in requested funding. Over the last few months, the CPC has been meeting with applicants to delve deeper into their proposals. Recordings of those meetings are available for review on Greenfield Community Television’s website at gctv.org/show/community-preservation-committee. All applications are available for review on the Community Preservation Committee’s page on the city website at greenfield-ma.gov/cpcfunding.

This year, the committee has approximately $335,000 to allocate to Community Preservation Act (CPA) projects. The CPA funds were generated through the city’s participation in a state program that allows a 1% surcharge on property taxes to be dedicated to these priorities. The program was approved by Greenfield voters in November 2020.

“The Community Preservation Committee is hoping the public can help us determine which projects are the most urgent to receive funding this year since there isn’t enough to fund every project,” Community Preservation Committee Chair Travis Drury said. “We are pleased and appreciative that so many groups submitted applications. Any project that isn’t funded this year is eligible to reapply in future years.”

Following the public input process, the Community Preservation Committee will meet on Thursday, March 9 to discuss the community feedback that was received. On Thursday, March 23, the CPC will meet to decide which projects to recommend to the City Council for funding.

Those interested in learning more about the process are encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting or contact Grant Program Assistant Christian LaPlante at (413) 772-1548, ext. 4 or [email protected].