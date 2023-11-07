TommyCar, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Partner for No Shave November

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Auto Group is once again teaming up with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane to make a significant impact in raising awareness about cancer and supporting vital initiatives in cancer prevention, research, and education.

Throughout November, the deputies and staff of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office have the unique opportunity to opt out of their usual dress code and grow out their facial hair in exchange for a $20 donation. All proceeds go the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, which directly supports Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

TommyCar Auto Group is committed to matching the total amount raised by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, doubling the impact of the contributions. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a significant difference.

“My brother and I have seen firsthand what these families have to go through,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. “That is why this organization is so close to our hearts, and we are grateful they were there for us when we needed them. We are so thankful for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for helping us raise funds to one day find a cure.”

No Shave November focuses on growing cancer awareness and generating funds to support various aspects of cancer prevention, research, education, and assisting those bravely battling cancer. It’s a month-long journey during which participants refrain from shaving and grooming to encourage conversations and raise cancer awareness.

The community is invited to be a part of the No Shave November movement by submitting a donation at putdownyourrazor.com.