GCAi Appoints Nathan Dion as Digital Public Relations Analyst

SPRINGFIELD — Another chapter has started at Garvey Communication Associates Inc. (GCAi) and its ‘success amplification’ through PR efforts with the appointment of Nathan Dion as digital PR analyst. Dion is an experienced video producer and is already telling local stories with GCAi’s new vlogging camera.

“Upon meeting him, you get a feeling of quiet confidence, but also empathy from Nate. He is a calm and quiet guy,” said John Garvey, president of GCAi. “Yet, in my experience, that is what is necessary on a PR shoot. Interviewees are nervous, and Nate’s demeanor and technical expertise dissipates tension and yields a great shoot.”

Dion will continue to grow GCAi’s digital PR video services and subsidiary New England Corporate Video.

“Video allows companies and businesses to tell their story in an engaging way,” he said. “Through video, you’re able to see and feel the emotions and story on screen. I really feel that it is my job to capture all that in the shoot and the subsequent edit.”

Dion is a graduate of Westfield State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a dual concentration in media arts and analysis and public relations. He also minored in graphic design.

Garvey thanked Westfield State for referring Dion to GCAi. “It’s not easy to find qualified employees these days. For those of us working in communications, Westfield State University is incredibly important as they are essentially building our workforce year after year. I am very grateful for their support.”