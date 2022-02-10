Tomorrow Is the Last Day to Nominate Someone for 40 Under Forty

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest is currently accepting nominations for the 40 Under Forty class of 2022 — but time is running out. The deadline for nominations is tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 11.

Launched in 2007, the program recognizes rising stars in the four counties of Western Mass., including those from the broad spectrum of healthcare. Nominations, which should be as detailed and thorough as possible, should list an individual’s accomplishments within their profession as well as their work within the community. Nominations can be completed online at businesswest.com/40-under-forty-nomination-form.

Nominations will be weighed by a panel of judges, and the selected individuals will be profiled in BusinessWest in April and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala in late June. The program is sponsored by PeoplesBank, and other sponsorship opportunities are available.