Carli Ross Joins Team at Raipher, P.C.

SPRINGFIELD — Carli Ross recently joined Raipher, P.C. in Springfield as a personal-injury and civil-litigation attorney. Ross is a passionate advocate who began her legal career concentrating on criminal defense and employment discrimination work. She joined the practice in November and became the firm’s 16th lawyer.

Ross completed her undergraduate degree at the University of California Santa Cruz in 2017, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and legal studies. She then went on to earn her juris doctor degreee from Western New England University School of Law in 2021, graduating cum laude.

“We are excited to bring on another young talented individual to enable us to continue to provide superior legal representation to our clients,” Managing Partner Raipher Pellegrino said, adding that Ross “will add great value to our personal-injury and civil-litigation group.”