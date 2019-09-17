Transgender Inclusion Activist Ellie Krug to Speak at Bay Path on Sept. 18

LONGMEADOW — How do we identify people? Through their gender? Race? Ethnicity? Skin color? Sexuality? It’s natural to identify people based on their similarities and differences, but what happens when you are identified as the one who is different?

Ellie Krug, the founder of Human Inspiration Works, LLC, will present at Bay Path University on understanding how we automatically label and categorize people who are ‘different.’

This free event, presented by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Mills Theatre in Carr Hall, Bay Path University, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow. The presentation is open to the public.

When Krug transitioned from male to female in 2009, she began to experience what it means to be ‘the other’ as she moved from being seen as a wealthy, white male attorney to being seen as a transgender woman. She now uses her experiences and perspective to model inclusivity and to provide a toolset for how to be more inclusive and welcoming toward anyone who is considered ‘different’ or ‘other.’ Krug is also a well-known author and was recently awarded Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Business of Pride Career Achievement Award.

In addition to this workshop, Krug will be on the Bay Path campus to deliver inclusion training to staff, faculty, and students, sponsored by the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Initiative. This public workshop is one of the many efforts held by the university in conjunction with its strategic plan for diversity and inclusion.