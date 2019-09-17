Gabrielle Gould Takes Reins at Amherst Business Improvement District

AMHERST — The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) recently announced Gabrielle Gould as its new executive director. Gould’s appointment followed a two-month search after the departure in May of long-time Executive Director Sarah la Cour.

A recent Amherst transplant, Gould has extensive executive leadership background in the nonprofit sector with significant fundraising experience and a record of success in building successful organizations. Along with her husband, she has started and operated two successful small businesses on Nantucket and served as vice president for Business Development at Nantucket Bank.

“We are very happy to have Gabrielle join the BID as the new executive director,” said Barry Roberts, board president. “We were drawn to her varied and successful work experience and especially her enthusiasm and can-do spirit. It’s this energy that will help us build on our previous successes and sell our great downtown.”

Added Gould, “I’m absolutely in love with downtown Amherst. There’s such a great history here. It’s very diverse. There’s an eclectic business mix and a wonderful contrast and complement between the architecture and natural beauty.”

Gould and her family moved to Amherst this past January after 20 years as Nantucket residents. Before settling in town, she and her husband conducted “a few years of research and more than a few trips to different locales, but Amherst consistently topped all competitors,” she said. Since moving to Amherst, she has been active on the Jones Library SAMMYs events committee and the Amherst Regional Middle School PGO.

According to Roberts, Gould’s early goals have been to familiarize herself with downtown landlords and businesses, institutional partners at UMass Amherst and Amherst College, and partners in Town Hall and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. She has also jumped headfirst into helping plan the BID’s fall events, including its annual Celebrate Amherst Block Party scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the BID,” Gould said. “I look forward to working with our current and future businesses, town hall, and our entire community to continue to make Amherst a beautiful year-round home and destination for families, tourists, parents, and students alike.”