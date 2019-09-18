Lexington Group to Host Aeron Chair Hockey Tournament on Oct. 2

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Lexington Group will host an Aeron chair hockey tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at its showroom located at 380 Union St., West Springfield.

For this first-of-its-kind event in New England, Lexington Group has invited players, and their administrative staff, from elite area hockey teams — American International College and UMass Amherst — to battle it out in a friendly competition on the ‘ice.’ The winning team from the first round will play against members of the Springfield Thunderbirds. The tournament will be incorporated into an After 5 networking event, with about 300 business and community professionals expected to attend. Mayor William Reichelt of West Springfield will serve as referee of the tournament. Pat Kelley of Lazer 99.3 will emcee and provide entertainment. Complimentary refreshments will be provided by Log Rolling.

The event will help raise funds and awareness for the Foundation for TJO Animals. Founded in 2007, the Foundation for TJO Animals is dedicated to raising much-needed funds to help the local, homeless animals at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, which serves the cities of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. With a focus on providing financial assistance and grants for veterinary care, the foundation has had a direct impact on saving the lives of animals at the shelter.

“We hope you will join us as a spectator or as a sponsor to ensure that we raise much-needed funds for Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center,” said Mark Proshan, president of Lexington Group.

Admission to the event is complimentary, but registration is required and can be made at lexington-aeronhockey.eventbrite.com. Donations to the Foundation for TJO Animals are appreciated and can be made in advance directly through the foundation’s website, www.tjofoundation.org, or may be made at the event.

The event is currently sponsored by , MP, CPA’s, St. Germaine Investments, Sitterly Movers and Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel (cup sponsor); bankESB, Behavioral Health Network, Complete Payroll Solutions, Dietz & Company Architects, Fire Service Group, HUB International New England, Massachusetts Fire Technologies, Mercier Carpet, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and New England Promotional Marketing (chair sponsors); AIS, Baystate OB/GYN, Contract Sources, Excel Dryer, Lexington Group, KI, Paragus IT, People’s United Bank, The Republican, and Westfield Bank (rink sponsors); Go Graphix and Herman Miller (goods sponsors), BusinessWest, ERC5, and West of the River Chamber of Commerce (event partners).