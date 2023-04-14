TRE Olive Wins Again at New York International Olive Oil Competition

EAST LONGMEADOW — TRE Olive, based in East Longmeadow, is a Silver Award winner at this year’s New York International Olive Oil Competition. The NYIOOC, staged each spring, is considered the authoritative guide to the year’s best extra-virgin olive oils.

TRE Olive won the Silver Award for its TRE Olive Select. In 2022, the company won gold for its TRE Select, and in 2021 won a gold and silver for both its TRE Select and Campo Dieci brands.

“We are honored to be among the producer of the world’s best olive oils,” said Joe Maruca, co-owner of TRE Olive. “Our team has worked extremely hard over the last few years to improve not only our equipment and processes, but to also participate in industry courses and seminars. Our hunger to continue learning has made a huge difference and has paid off with awards year after year.”