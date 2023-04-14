Autism Care Partners Opens Three Centers, Including One in Amherst

AMHERST — Autism Care Partners (ACP) continues to expand services to families throughout Massachusetts, opening a new center in Amherst, one of three centers opening during Autism Acceptance Month, followed by Avon, Conn. and Framingham.

“I am extremely excited to be able to expand the opportunity for greatly needed therapeutic services for children and families diagnosed with autism in the Western Mass. community,” said Nikki Snizek, Amherst’s Managing BCBA. “With the opening of the Amherst center, families will have access to high- quality, interdisciplinary services including Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, feeding therapy, and diagnostic evaluations. I look forward to working with and supporting clients and families by offering compassionate care in an enriching environment that provides children with opportunities for growth and development.”

As one of the largest autism and related service providers in Massachusetts, ACP is focused on ensuring “no wrong door” to individuals on the spectrum and their families by providing and coordinating ABA, diagnostic, and related services across diverse care settings. With nine treatment hubs currently across the state, ACP is continuing Massachusetts expansion in 2023, while also deepening its growing bench of diagnosticians, social workers, speech therapists, and occupational therapists. Additionally, ACP continues to invest in its best-in-class clinical model, enhanced through The Visual Immersion System, an evidence-based and pioneering Boston Children’s-developed language acquisition intervention.

On April 12, Amherst’s Town Manager and CEO Paul Bockelman officiated the grand opening of the facility on University Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition to local officials, ACP welcomed families, academic and medical partners, health-plan colleagues, and community members to its new center to learn about ACP and its comprehensive suite of interdisciplinary services.