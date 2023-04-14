Annual Student Art Exhibition Returns to Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE — After a three-year COVID hiatus, the annual Holyoke Community College (HCC) Student Art Exhibition has returned to campus.

The 2023 HCC Student Art Exhibition opened Tuesday, April 11 and runs through Thursday, May 4 in the Taber Art Gallery inside the HCC Library, in the Media Arts Center on the third floor of the Campus Center, and along the third floor hallway of the Fine & Performing Arts Building.

The HCC student art shows in 2020, 2021, and 2022 took place virtually, with online galleries set up in place of in-person installations.

This year also marks the return of the Student Art Exhibition Gala Reception on Thursday, April 13 from 7 to 9 p.m., with the announcement of Visual Art awards at 8 p.m.

“2019 was the last time we did this, so we’re really excited to be back on campus and to have a community event,” said Felice Caivano, chair of the Visual Art Department. “Students are saying they’re going to bring their families. We’ll give out awards. It’s a real celebration for us.”

Thirty-five HCC students majoring in visual art, graphics, and graphic design were nominated by their teachers for a variety of awards.

On display for the exhibition are works in a wide range of mediums by students of the HCC Visual Art Department faculty: Lahri Bond, Felice Caivano, John Calhoun, Kelly Clare, Tara Conant, William Devine, Benj Gleeksman, Chris Lizon, and Margie Rothermich.

“It feels great to have student art back in here,” Taber Art Gallery director Amy Johnquest said. “I’m really happy and excited, and it’s looking extraordinarily beautiful.”

The Taber Art Gallery, located off the lobby of the HCC Library on the second floor of the HCC Donahue Building, is free and open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular school sessions.