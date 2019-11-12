Tyra Banks to Keynote Bay Path University’s Women’s Leadership Conference on March 27

SPRINGFIELD — Bay Path University’s division of Strategic Alliances announced that producer, author, entrepreneur, educator, and, of course, top model Tyra Banks will bring her bold attitude, unique style, and well-honed business acumen to Springfield on Friday, March 27 as the keynote speaker at the 25th annual Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC).

This year’s theme, “Own Your Now,” will encourage conference guests to examine the forces that have shaped their careers, relationships, and aspirations; recognize what drives them and what holds them back; and empower them to confidently move forward. As the WLC reflects upon its 25-year history and the impending retirement of its founder, Bay Path president Carol Leary, the theme carries added significance.

“Now is the perfect time for us to really examine all we’ve accomplished over the last 25 years and to challenge ourselves by asking, ‘what can we do next?’ There’s a lot of change in the air, so there’s some intentional synergy between the conference theme, Dr. Leary’s retirement after 25 years of leading Bay Path, and the ongoing growth we all strive for,” said Caron Hobin, vice president of Strategic Alliances, Bay Path’s division of workplace education and corporate training.

Banks is the creator of America’s Next Top Model, the reality show and modeling competition that has been replicated in 47 international markets and viewed in 150 countries. A graduate of Harvard’s Executive Education program, she has taught graduate courses at Stanford University and is opening Modelland, an interactive attraction based in Los Angeles that will allow visitors to experience a fantasy version of the modeling world.

“Tyra is a remarkably driven woman with a keen ability to leverage the knowledge and experience gained in one phase of her life toward creating future opportunities for herself,” Hobin said. “We think that those who know her primarily as a model and television personality will be pleasantly surprised, thoroughly impressed, and deeply inspired by her story, her perspective, and her accomplishments.”

This year’s conference also will feature breakout sessions focused on navigating the complicated relationships, personalities, and dynamics of the workplace and the impact those have on our careers and opportunities. Sessions will be led by bestselling authors and researchers including Laura Huang, Harvard Business School professor and author of Edge: Turning Adversity into Advantage; Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning; Dr. Ramani Durvasula, licensed clinical psychologist and author of Don’t You Know Who I Am: How to Stay Sane in the Era of Narcissism, Entitlement and Incivility; and Jennifer Romolini, author of Weird in a World That’s Not: A Career Guide for Misfits.

For further information on the conference and to register, visit www.baypathconference.com.