Massachusetts Council on Compulsive Gambling Announces New Board Member

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Council on Compulsive Gambling announced the appointment of Dawn Forbes DiStefano to its board of directors.

“Dawn is an extraordinarily talented woman who values community engagement and involvement,” said Marlene Warner, executive director of the council. “Dawn brings a wealth of knowledge on nonprofit development to the board. We’re very fortunate to have her at the table as we work to serve those experiencing problems with gambling and their loved ones, especially in Western Massachusetts.”

DiStefano is the executive vice president at Square One, where she manages contracts and annual budgeting of $9 million. Square One is a private, nonprofit organization that provides early education and care to 500 children each day, as well as a range of family-support services to 1,500 families each year.

Founded in 1983, the Mass Council on Compulsive Gambling has been instrumental in bringing the issue of gambling disorder to the attention of the public and policymakers. With the gambling landscape evolving and expanding, the council has continued to play a leading role in protecting and educating the public.

“Advocating for the community and for families, and working to ensure resources are there for those who need it most, have always been important to me,” DiStefano said. “Joining the board of the Mass Council is a natural fit. I’m excited about the opportunity to help residents in the Commonwealth.”

DiStefano received her master’s degree in public administration and nonprofit management from Westfield State University. She serves on several boards, including Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts, the Springfield Regional Chamber, and Baystate Community Relations at Westover Job Corps. In addition, she chairs the Hampden County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.