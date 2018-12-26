UMass Amherst Names Anne Massey Dean of Isenberg School of Management

AMHERST — Anne Massey, professor and Ruth L. Nelson Chair of Business at the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin, has been named dean of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. The appointment of Massey, who built her career at Indiana University, was made by John McCarthy, provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.

“Anne Massey is an excellent choice to lead the Isenberg School,” McCarthy said. “Not only is she a leading scholar in information systems, but her varied senior leadership experience at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Bloomington makes her uniquely qualified to take Isenberg into its next chapter.”

Massey, the Isenberg School’s first female dean, succeeds Mark Fuller, who served in the position from 2009 to 2018 and is now vice chancellor for Advancement at UMass Amherst. She will assume her new duties in August. Isenberg is currently led by interim Dean Tom Moliterno.

“I am very excited to be part of a school with so much momentum and energy, and to join a diverse and vibrant research campus like UMass Amherst,” Massey said.

At Wisconsin, Massey served briefly as dean of the Business school, and she has been leading a collaboration between the schools of Business, Engineering and Human Ecology with a focus on creating a new master of science degree in design and innovation that will launch in 2020.

Her efforts to develop cross-disciplinary programs started during her 22-year tenure at Indiana’s Kelley School of Business, where she recently served as founding co-chair of the Intelligent Systems Engineering Program in the School of Informatics and Computing. In that role, she collaborated with faculty from that school and Kelley as well as the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and the Maurer School of Law to design and implement a new undergraduate curriculum.

In 2012, Massey worked with Indiana University colleagues to create the Center of Excellence for Women in Technology, the nation’s first large, interdisciplinary initiative to support students, faculty, staff, and alumni in embracing technology across the university. “The center reflects my keen interest in making and leading relationships to advance research collaborations, education, and community building,” she said.

Massey also focuses on collaborations outside of academia. She spent six years during her time at Kelley serving as executive director for Information Management Affiliates, an industry-university cooperative involving more than 20 businesses and nonprofits.

Massey’s academic positions at Indiana University and Kelley included associate vice president for University Academic Affairs, associate vice provost for Faculty and Academic Affairs, chair of Doctoral Programs, and founding chair of the Information Systems department. She has received several awards for teaching undergraduate and graduate business courses, including the Indiana University board of trustees’ Distinguished Teaching Award.

Her primary research focuses on innovation processes and strategies and the role of technology as an enabler of collaborative work. Her research has garnered federal, foundation, and industry funding, and her articles have been published in leading academic journals. Massey’s professional honors include being ranked in the top 2.5% of all information-systems researchers publishing in high-impact journals.

Massey earned her bachelor’s degree in management, a master’s degree in industrial engineering, and a Ph.D. in decision sciences from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.