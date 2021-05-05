UMassFive Collecting Personal-care Items for Local Survival Centers

HADLEY — During the month of May, the Hadley and Northampton branches of UMassFive College Federal Credit Union are holding a personal-care items drive to benefit the pantries of the Amherst Survival Center and the Northampton Survival Center. Items collected will be provided, for free, to neighbors in need.

“While food is at the core of our food pantry, being able to provide toiletries and personal-care items — menstrual products, a bar of soap, incontinence products for seniors — well, it doesn’t get more basic than that,” said Lev Ben-Ezra, executive director of the Amherst Survival Center. “Many families tell us that, when money is tight, they find themselves facing budgetary choices between affording these basic necessities and the basic need for food. UmassFive’s efforts to collect these items helps make sure our neighbors don’t have to make these impossible choices.”

UMassFive welcomes the community to drop off donations of unopened shampoo and conditioner, shaving supplies, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, baby diapers, menstrual products, bed and bladder pads, and adult incontinence briefs (sizes M, L, and XL being the most needed) through May 31. Items can be full-, travel-, or complimentary hospitality-sized, and may be dropped off at 200 Westgate Center Dr. in Hadley or 225 King St. in Northampton.