STCC Heart of a Man Event Focuses on Mental Health, Wellness

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) ongoing Heart of a Man series continues Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m. with a virtual live event focusing on mental health and wellness. Students and the general public can attend the free event by registering at stcc.edu/heartofaman.

“Mental health and wellness is a critical issue throughout our country and on college campuses in particular,” said Cynthia Breunig, violence-prevention coordinator at STCC.

The session will explore the challenges that prevent men from seeking support, addressing trauma, and taking steps to prioritize their own well-being. A panel discussion will focus on the impact of race, class, and gender on men’s overall wellness.

“The series was created to engage men in very important conversations that impact communities of color as well as provide a space to connect students who are men with leaders in our community,” said Vonetta Lightfoot, Multicultural Affairs operation manager. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I felt it was necessary to get men in a room to discuss and debrief these societal issues that affect their daily existence and create a vehicle for healing and change.”

Videos of previous Heart of a Man talks can be found on STCC’s YouTube channel, youtube.edu/springfieldtechcc.