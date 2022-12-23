UMassFive Introduces New Assistant Vice President of Loan Operations

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced that Megan Lagoy has been promoted to assistant vice president (AVP) of Loan Operations.

Lagoy began her career at UMassFive in 2012 as a call-center representative before taking on other various Contact Center roles, eventually becoming assistant vice president of the Contact Center and Interactive Teller Machine department. More recently, she held direct oversight of UMassFive’s flagship Hadley branch in the position of assistant vice president of Retail Services. Her various roles at the credit union over the past 10 years have prepared her for this transition to assistant vice president of Loan Operations, and she brings to it a drive inspired by living out the credit union’s mission statement.

“I am thrilled to start this next chapter of my career as the AVP of Loan Operations,” Lagoy said. “I have always been on the front line of member advocacy, and am looking forward to the opportunity to help our members with all of their future borrowing needs.”