YMCA of Greater Springfield Celebrates Successful Santa Event

SPRINGFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Springfield hosted a successful Santa event on Dec. 16 in downtown Springfield’s Tower Square. Planned and coordinated by the YMCA Executive Director Kim Lavallee, the event hosted more than 400 children and more than 100 adults. The children were greeted by the Grinch, Boomer from the Springfield Thunderbirds, and, of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Several vendors offered handouts for the children, including the Y’s Men of Color Health Awareness; Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blaskley; United Way; Laura Progulske with her book K-9 Fitzgerald Sniffs Out Bullies; CHG Catering with hot chocolate; the Sheriff’s Department and Springfield College with cookies; and Six Flags of New England with candy.

Organizations that supported the event included Tower Square, Six Flags of New England, Toys for Tots, Springfield Thunderbirds, Market Mentors, Farm Credit Financial Partners, Wellfleet, United Way, Domino’s Pizza, Noonan Energy, CHG Catering, PSRB, New England Citizens’ Council, Target, Springfield Police, Springfield College, Sigma Gamma Rho, and all the YMCA members and staff who donated toys.