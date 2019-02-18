Diana Adair Joins Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors

AMHERST — Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors (CBUMR) announced the addition of REALTOR Diana Adair to its roster of professional real estate agents serving Franklin and Hampshire Counties.

Adair is a Western Mass. native and resides in Amherst. She started her real estate career 30 years ago, has purchased several homes, remodeled six properties, and bought investment rentals. In addition, she has accomplished millions of dollars in real estate sales.

She grew up in Belchertown, lived on a farm, and inherited her great love of land from her father, Howard Mann. In 1992, she started, owned, and operated Heartland Farm, in Amherst, where they gave lessons, held summer camps, and trained and sold hunter/jumpers.

“We’re happy to have Diana on our team,” said Christine Aubrey, owner/broker of Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors. “She has an excellent background in residential sales and is extremely knowledgeable about real estate in the valley. She is known for her work ethic. She is organized and detail oriented and an experienced sales negotiator.”

Adair is a member of the REALTOR Association of the Pioneer Valley, the National Association of REALTORS and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. As a REALTOR with Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont REALTORS, her primary focus will be residential real estate in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.