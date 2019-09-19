UMassFive Voted Best Credit Union and More in Local Reader Polls

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union has once again been honored with the title of Best Credit Union in the Valley Advocate’s annual reader voting poll, extending its streak in the number-one position to 13 years in a row. The credit union was also favored in multiple categories in the Hampshire Gazette’s Reader’s Choice poll, where it took home the titles of Best Credit Union for the sixth year in a row, the Best Place to Get an Auto Loan, and Best Financial Planning.

Jon Reske, vice president of Marketing, attributes UMassFive’s success in the polls to a company culture centered on personalized experience that has created a loyal community of members. “We, as an organization, take a lot of pride in knowing that we not only provide competitive products and services to meet our members’ needs and improve their financial lives, but we continue to provide a level of member service that surpasses their expectations.”