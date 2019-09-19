ADDFab Offers Hands-on Experience with 3D Printing

AMHERST — The Advanced Digital Design & Fabrication Lab (ADDFab) at UMass Amherst will offer two classes providing hands-on 3D-printing experience from CAD design to finished parts. Attendees will use an EOS P110 selective laser sintering machine in a one-day course, or an EOS M290 direct metal laser sintering printer over two and a half days.

With a maximum of three students per course, participants will get to do the printing and get all their questions about additive manufacturing answered. Two seats are available in the next polymer course, and one seat is available in the upcoming metal course. ADDFab will work with each group to find a date that fits their schedules.

Workshops are held at the ADDFab Lab at UMass Amherst.

The polymer workshop costs $850 per person. The metal workshop is $1,487 per person or $4,460 for a group of up to three participants. To sign up, e-mail [email protected].

All services and workshops are eligible for the Massachusetts Innovation Voucher Subsidy. Companies headquartered in Massachusetts with fewer than 10 employees can receive a 75% subsidy on the cost, and those with fewer than 50 employees receive a 50% subsidy.