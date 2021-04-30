UMassFive’s Lauren Duffy Named Board Chair of Member Advantage Mortgage

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced that Lauren Duffy, executive vice president and chief operating officer, was recently appointed board chair of the Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) Member Advantage Mortgage LLC (MAM), a company owned and operated by credit unions across the country to provide major-lender options for home financing.

Understanding that home ownership can be a critical component to building wealth for any individual or family, UMassFive has built and sustained a purposeful partnership with MAM after investing in CUSO in 2009 to bring better home loan and refinancing options to its members. In fact, UMassFive is the single largest-volume loan producer of all MAM credit-union investors, making up more than half their volume year over year.

“The credit union is thrilled to have Lauren assume this role and further our relationship with MAM,” UMassFive President and CEO Rich Kump said. “Over her nearly 16-year career here at UMassFive, Lauren’s wealth of knowledge in so many areas of the credit union has granted her a valuable and unique perspective that she continues to use to serve our members. Having her expertise now overseeing MAM allows us greater input on the strategic direction for an organization already serving so many of our members, and it helps ensure accountability to our members’ needs and long-term success.”

The MAM board’s official charge is to set the strategic direction and execute its fiduciary responsibility on behalf of the credit union members’ investment in the company, including oversight of compliance policies and financial audits. As board chair, Duffy will help set the agenda for the board’s focus and work closely on strategy and business development with MAM CEO Jeff Leep.

“Member service is our top priority,” Leep said. “Today’s homebuyers demand easy and convenient access to information at all times, but also want the confidence of a trusted advisor to help them make the best decision. Our relationship with UMassFive has been instrumental in guiding our innovation roadmap and creating an overall lending platform capable of helping credit unions be the go-to source for their members’ home financing needs.”

Duffy was one of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty honorees in 2019.