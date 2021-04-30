STCC to Honor 2021 Graduates with Campus Drive-through Parade

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will celebrate the class of 2021 with a drive-through parade on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m.

Because campus access is restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates must register in advance to join the parade. Visit stcc.edu/commencement to find a link to register.

All graduates and their guests must ride in a car. STCC will provide transportation for students who do not have access to a vehicle. Faculty and staff from STCC will line Mary Killeen Bennett Way, which is the main road on campus, to cheer on graduates.

“We are delighted to host a drive-through parade to honor our graduates,” STCC President John Cook said. “As students, they have faced tough obstacles over the past year. The faculty, staff, and I are proud of them. They deserve to be celebrated.”

Andrea Tarpey, coordinator of Student Activities at STCC, proposed the idea for a parade. “We know how important it is to celebrate graduation, and a parade is a wonderful and safe way to honor the achievement,” she said. “I think our graduates will love the experience, and we can’t wait to cheer them on.”

Graduates can wear their cap and gown and decorate their car. Only one car per graduate is permitted to participate in the parade. The parade will start at the Federal Street entrance to campus. If it rains, the parade will be rescheduled to Friday, June 4.

Separately, STCC is planning a virtual commencement on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Graduates and their friends and family can watch the streaming event on the STCC YouTube channel, youtube.com/springfieldtechcc.