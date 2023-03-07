United Way of Pioneer Valley Launches PAFEC Cupboard in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD — In partnership with Holyoke Community College (HCC), United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) recently opened a pantry providing shelf-stable food for Holyoke residents in the Picknelly Adult and Family Education Center (PAFEC) at 206 Maple St. The PAFEC Cupboard is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment.

In a geographic area with significant need for food, this pantry opened just as extra COVID-19 SNAP benefits came to an end on March 2. “UWPV is excited to partner with HCC to expand our food programs, particularly in the downtown Holyoke area,” said Megan Moynihan, interim president and CEO of UWPV.

UWPV also operates the Chicopee Cupboard at 226 Exchange St. in Chicopee, as well as the Springfield Cupboard at 1441 Main St. in Springfield, each located in a food desert.

“Today, more than ever, we need to help our community and provide these kinds of essential services to put food on peoples’ tables,” Holyoke Ward 6 City Councilman Juan Anderson-Burgos said. “It is very important, so thank you so much for what UWPV is doing.”