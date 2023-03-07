Square One Launches Alumni Association

SPRINGFIELD — It’s time to go back to Square One, where thousands of young children had their first early-learning experience.

Formerly Springfield Day Nursery, Square One has been nurturing and educating infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children since 1883. The agency, now in its 140th year, is looking to gather its program graduates to formalize an alumni group.

“Over the years, tens of thousands of children have walked through our doors,” said Dawn DiStefano, president and CEO. “We are constantly bumping into folks who share fond memories of their teachers and friends, many of whom they are still in touch with today. We are excited to formalize this group to gather those stories, celebrate their success, and connect with more individuals who got their start with us.”

Alumni are asked to contact to complete a brief questionnaire, which can be found at startatsquareone.org, or email Matt deloria at [email protected] to learn more.

Square One currently provides early-learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-aged children daily, and family-support services to about 1,500 families each year.