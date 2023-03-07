Chamber of Greater Easthampton to Bring Ignite Conference to Blackstone Valley

EASTHAMPTON — The Chamber of Greater Easthampton and the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership to bring the Easthampton Chamber’s successful Ignite professional-development conference to the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce. Ignite Blackstone Valley will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5 at Community Harvest Project, 37 Wheeler Road, North Grafton.

The conference is aimed at professionals who want to improve their emotional intelligence and learn how to interact with co-workers, customers, or donors more effectively. Through the power of storytelling, attendees will learn how to hone their decision-making skills and improve their chances of success in business.

The two-day conference will include keynote speeches from industry leaders, interactive workshops, and network-building opportunities. Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in emotional intelligence, leadership, and communication.

“Emotional intelligence is a vital skill for any professional looking to succeed in the modern workplace,” said Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Chamber of Greater Easthampton. “We are thrilled to partner with Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce to bring our conference to their members and to the wider business community. Attendees will leave the conference equipped with practical tools and strategies that they can implement immediately to improve and drive business success.”

Jeannie Hebert, president and CEO of the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce, added that “we are excited to partner with the Chamber of Greater Easthampton for this conference. We believe that storytelling is a powerful tool for building and developing leadership skills. We look forward to sharing our expertise and insights with the attendees and helping them achieve their professional goals.”

