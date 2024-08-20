Food Bank to Host Voices in Food Equity Event at BCC on Aug. 21

PITTSFIELD — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will host its third Voices in Food Equity event on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield.

The panel discussion will bring together community leaders and residents to discuss school- and college-age food insecurity in the region. The event is sponsored by Adams Community Bank, Berkshire Community College, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace, Stone House, and Wheeler & Taylor.

Voices in Food Equity will feature prominent voices in food equity who will share their insights and experiences specifically addressing food insecurity for children, youth, and college students.

“I am excited to moderate the Voices in Food Equity. Together we can brainstorm solutions addressing food insecurity and food inequity in our most vulnerable population,” said Mary Feuer, director of WIC and Family Services at Community Health Programs Inc., Berkshires, and a member of the Food Bank board of directors. “Everyone deserves to have access to and to eat healthy nutritious, culturally diverse foods of their choosing.”

Panelists include Lois Daunis, president of the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry board of directors; Aaron Oster, instructional program manager for Food, Culture, and the Local Community at BCC; Jenny Schwartz, Operations manager and volunteer coordinator at Berkshire Bounty; and Jess Vecchia, executive director and co-founder of Roots Rising.

A Q&A session will follow the discussion. Refreshments will be provided by Guido’s Marketplace. There will be opportunities to network, meet the panelists, and talk with Food Bank staff at the end of the evening.

“We invite everyone who is concerned or passionate about food equity to join us for an evening of thoughtful dialogue and networking,” said Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank. “Together, we can create a Western Massachusetts where no one faces food insecurity and everyone always has access to nutritious food.”

The event will be held in the Connector at BCC, located between Hawthorne Hall and Melville Hall. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit foodbankwma.org to reserve a spot.