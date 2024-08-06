Urban League of Springfield Names Yvette Frisby President, CEO

SPRINGFIELD — The Urban League of Springfield’s board of directors announced the appointment of Yvette Frisby as the organization’s new president and CEO. Frisby, a seasoned senior executive, is the first woman to lead the organization in its 111-year history. She was chosen after a comprehensive national search and certification by the National Urban League, tasked with advancing the organization’s mission of economic empowerment, equality, and social justice in the Greater Springfield area.

Frisby has been a key figure in the Springfield Urban League for 40 years, having risen through the ranks to serve as senior vice president of Operations & Administrative Services over the past decade. Over the past year, she has served as interim president and CEO before being officially appointed to the role. In addition to her new position, she will also act as executive director of the historic Camp Atwater, the oldest African-American camp in the U.S.

“Yvette is the ideal choice to lead the Urban League during this transformative and historical period,” said Maurice Powe, board chair. “She is extremely knowledgeable about the organization on a local, regional, and national level. Yvette possesses a formidable executive viewpoint on the strategic direction the Urban League is moving in. During these challenging yet hopeful times, we are embracing a tremendous opportunity to impact the community and elevate the Urban League to the next level. I look forward to the leadership and experience Yvette will bring to the organization along with her positive impact on our entire community.”

Since arriving at the Urban League in 1984, Frisby has held various positions, including office manager, executive assistant to the president’s office, Youth & Education director, Camp Atwater administrator, and Operations & Administration director. She stepped into a senior leadership role in 2003.

“I am extremely humbled and honored that the Urban League board has selected me to assume this significant position,” she said. “I have devoted my professional journey to serving in a capacity that will always inspire, enrich, and uplift. In this inspiring new role, I am fully committed to leading by example, always striving for excellence, and working tirelessly to make an indelible impact in the Greater Springfield area and our beloved community.

“As the new president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield Inc., I am excited to bring the vision and mission of the National Urban League to life locally,” she added. “In this pivotal voting year, our work in defending democracy takes on even greater significance. By continuing to defend democracy, demand diversity, and defeat poverty, we will ensure that our programs and services make a lasting impact on the unique needs of Springfield residents, building a stronger, more equitable community for all.”

Frisby holds a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership and a bachelor’s degree in human services from Springfield College. She serves as president of the Greater Springfield Chapter of the Links Inc. and is an adjunct professor at Bay Path University. Additionally, she is a member of the Massachusetts Governor’s Advisory Council for the Advancement of Representation in Education, a commissioner of the Springfield Cultural Council, and an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Xi Xi Omega Chapter.