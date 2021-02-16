Valley Blue Sox Sign New Head Coach

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox announced that an alumnus of their 2016 season, Hezekiah (Hez) Randolph, will take over for John Raiola as head coach.

Randolph, 25, of Baton Rouge, La., has had a successful career in both high-school and collegiate baseball. He was a designated hitter and second baseman for the University of New Orleans Privateers, where he was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in his freshman year and All-Louisiana First Team during his senior year.

Randolph joined the Blue Sox as a player in the summer of 2016, where he was selected for the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game, in addition to earning second-team honors. He then went on to join the Blue Sox coaching staff as a hitting coach in 2018.

“I think everyone’s goal is to one day fill the position of head coach, so I am first thrilled to take on this role,” said Randolph. “The dynamic [from being an assistant coach to a head coach] is different. The players feel like they can be a little more comfortable with you.”

Randolph added that he looks forward to navigating the position of head coach by connecting with his players and motivating the team to be the best players they can be. “This opportunity pretty much changed my life.”