BusinessTalk with Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Bradley International Airport. The two discuss the profound impact the pandemic has had on passenger volume and revenue at the airport, and what the outlook is for the short and long term. The two also discuss the airport’s ongoing efforts to improve service and effectively compete against both larger and smaller airports both in this region and across the country for planes and routes. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

