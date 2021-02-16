HCC Women’s Leadership Series Continues on Feb. 24

HOLYOKE — Business coach and strategist Lynn Turner of Clear Alliance Inc. and Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, will give a presentation titled “Maintaining Power and Grace While Glass Ceilings Are Being Shattered” as the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Spring Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series continues on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The luncheon series takes place over Zoom on the last Wednesdays of January, February, March, April, and May from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Each month, participants join a group of women leaders to discuss current issues and ideas to help their leadership development. They will also have the opportunity to form a supportive network of women leaders to help navigate their careers.

Each lunchtime event features two presenters leading discussions on different topics. Future topics include:

March 31: “Women’s Leadership from a Male Perspective” (presenters to be determined);

April 28: “Courageous Actions,” with Dr. Sarah Perez McAdoo, population health capstone director at UMass Medical School, and Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts; and

May 26: “Leading Through Change,” with Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, and Jess Roncarati-Howe, the organization’s program director.

The first session on Jan. 27 focused on “Compassion Fatigue,” with presenters Luz Lopez, executive director of MetroCare of Springfield, and Annamarie Golden, director of Community Relations for Baystate Health.

Sessions cost $20 each or $50 for the full series. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/leadership-luncheons.