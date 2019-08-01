Valley Solar, LLC Welcomes Jeffrey Neumann as Lead Master Electrician

FLORENCE — Valley Solar, LLC announced the appointment of Jeffrey Neumann as lead master electrician. Neumann started with Valley Solar in April 2019 and will oversee all electrical operations.

Prior to working at Valley Solar, Neumann was the electrical foreman at Hampshire College from 2010 to 2019. There, he supervised a crew of four journeyman electricians and oversaw all aspects of the the college’s Electrical Department, including supervision of crews, planning, budgeting, installations, and maintenance of campus electrical systems. He also oversaw several solar projects while at Hampshire and has performed solar installations involving single-phase residential wiring as well as more complex three-phase commercial projects.

“We are very fortunate to have Jeffrey Neumann lead our team,” said Patrick Rondeau, general manager of Valley Solar. “His skill, knowledge, and efficiency has made him a great fit.”

Valley Solar, LLC provides residential and commercial solar installation and is a division of Valley Home Improvement, a home remodeling firm with more than 26 years of service to Pioneer Valley homeowners.