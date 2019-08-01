Royal, P.C. to Present Paid Family and Medical Leave Seminar on Sept. 12

NORTHAMPTON — Over the past few months, Massachusetts-based employers have been inundated with information about the upcoming Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave requirements. Unfortunately, this deluge of information has done little to answer employers’ pressing questions. To date, most of this information has been speculative or otherwise subject to change before implementation.

The good news is there are some things we do know for sure, and there is still some time before employer obligations go into effect. Due to the recent postponement of payroll contributions to Oct. 1, there is now more time to understand the new law and its implications.

Royal, P.C. will host a discussion of the steps employers can begin to take to prepare for the implementation of Paid Family and Medical Leave.

The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 270 Pleasant St., Northampton. The price is $30 per person, and registration is limited. For more information or to register, contact Heather Loges at (413) 586-2288 or [email protected].