Virtual New England Regional Job Fair to Connect Job Seekers, Employers Across Six States

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and MassHire Department of Career Services announced that the virtual New England Regional Job Fair will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days on the Premier Virtual platform.

“I encourage job seekers from all over New England and beyond to see what great career opportunities Massachusetts has to offer,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said. “High-demand industries like hospitality, education, healthcare, STEM, finance and banking, and the trades are looking for workers with different levels of experience, and the New England Regional Job Fair is a great opportunity for the Commonwealth’s employers to directly connect with job seekers.”

Job seekers and employers can attend either of the two days relevant to their career or hiring needs. On Nov. 15, the employer industries will be healthcare, education, and hospitality, plus other sectors. On Nov. 16, the employer industries will be manufacturing, engineering, construction, transportation, and warehousing, plus other sectors. Both days will feature first-hour priority for veterans.

All job seekers are welcome to attend, from entry-level to experienced. Career changers are also encouraged to join. The New England Regional Job Fair will be hosted on Premier Virtual, where job seekers can video chat with employers, submit résumés, review job openings, and find company information.

Job seekers can click here to register. Click here for a list of participating employers and to access Premier Virtual resources and training.