Holyoke Community College Opens Registration for Wintersession, Spring Semester

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for Wintersession and spring 2023 semester classes at Holyoke Community College. HCC’s two-week Wintersession term runs from Thursday, Dec. 29 to Friday, Jan. 13. The spring 2023 semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“We’re starting our Wintersession term five days earlier than previous years, which will allow both current HCC students and guest students from other colleges to earn a few quick credits and get a jump-start on classes before the spring semester,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions.

Almost all of HCC’s Wintersession classes are online. HCC’s spring offerings include a mix of on-campus, online, and hybrid courses.

“This spring is going to be exciting,” Hudgik said. “Students want to be on campus, and we’re seeing more and more of them each semester. With that comes a return to the warm, vibrant community that makes up HCC.”

Students must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination before registering for on-campus classes. Those who plan to register only for online classes do not have to submit proof of vaccination.

To sign up for a Wintersession class, visit hcc.edu/wintersession. To sign up for the spring semester, visit hcc.edu/admissions.