Country Bank Promotes Lisa Saletnik

WARE — Country Bank announced that Lisa Saletnik has been promoted to vice president of Business Systems Optimization.

Saletnik holds an associate degree in health science from Bay Path University and graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies. She has been with Country Bank for 23 years and has extensive experience in the bank’s core systems and digital technologies. Having worked in various departments at the bank, she found her passion in the Information Technology and Innovation department in 2018. Before joining the IT department, she managed the eServices area for eight years. She has been instrumental in working with vendors and partners to continue to find the best solutions to help the bank best serve its internal and external customers.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Lisa on her promotion and all of the accomplishments that got her here; she is a key part of our success,” said Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president of Human Resources. “We’re pleased to provide opportunities for our people to develop not only within their roles today, but into new opportunities tomorrow.”