BusinessWest and the Healthcare News to Celebrate Healthcare Heroes Tonight

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest and the Healthcare News, the business and healthcare journals covering Western Mass., will honor their sixth annual Healthcare Heroes tonight, Oct. 27 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The Healthcare Heroes program was created to shed a bright light on the outstanding work being done across the broad spectrum of health and wellness services and the institutions and individuals providing that care locally.

The stories behind this year’s eight heroes reveal large quantities of energy, imagination, innovation, compassion, entrepreneurship, forward thinking, and dedication to the community. Honorees were profiled in the Sept. 19 issue of BusinessWest and the September/October issue of the Healthcare News, and the stories are also available at www.businesswest.com and www.healthcarenews.com.

This year’s honorees and the categories they represent are: Helen Caulton-Harris, director of Health and Human Services, city of Springfield (Lifetime Achievement); Mark Paglia, chief operating officer, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center (Administrator); Dr. Philip Glynn, director of Medical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center (Provider); Dr. Paul Pirraglia, division chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health (Collaboration); ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center & Strive Clinic and its partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst (Collaboration); the Addiction Consult Service at Holyoke Medical Center (Community Health); Dr. Sundeep Shukla, chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baystate Noble Hospital (Emerging Leader); and the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation (Innovation).

The Healthcare Heroes Gala will begin with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. with networking and opportunities to meet this year’s honorees. The evening will include live entertainment, butlered hors d’oeuvres, a lavish plated dinner, remarks from the honorees, and more networking opportunities. For those who cannot join us in person, we welcome you to watch the event via livestream at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes.

Healthcare Heroes is presented by Baystate Health/Health New England and Elms College, and sponsored by American International College, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, and Trinity Health Of New England/Mercy Medical Center.