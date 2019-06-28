Robbin Vipond-Lauzon Joins Rediker as Director of Finance

HAMPDEN — Rediker Software announced that Robbin Vipond-Lauzon has been hired as the company’s new director of Finance.

She brings nearly 20 years of experience as a financial analyst and project manager with extensive experience in operations, process improvement, analysis, budgeting and forecasting. Before joining Rediker Software, Vipond-Lauzon was vice president of Finance at Healthy Living Market and Café.

In her new role, Vipond-Lauzon will be responsible for managing the company’s finances, tracking cash flow and financial planning, as well as analyzing the company’s financial strengths and weaknesses and proposing corrective actions.

Vipond-Lauzon holds a bachelor’s degree in Business & Accounting from Framingham State University and a Master’s in Finance from the Georgia State. She is also an actively licensed CPA with the state of Massachusetts.